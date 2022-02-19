Two Nigerians Arrested For Cocaine Trafficking In India

Two Nigerian nationals, Ifeanyi Charles Okuaka and Emmanuel Enuma Dike have been arrested as the Guwahati Police in India busted an international drug trafficking network.

Police also seized 20 grams of cocaine, some incriminating documents from the accused possession. The estimated value of the cocaine is Rs 2 lakh (N1,108,876.58).

The arrest was made under a special operation against drugs led by the Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Partha Sarathi Mahanta.

According to a report published in the Sentinel, the two accused were arrested from Dibrugarh-bound Rajdhani Express at the Guwahati Railway Station on Monday, February 14.

Reports suggest that the two Nigerians did not have valid visas and only had Aadhaar and PAN cards registered at an address in Delhi.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Panbazar Police Station in connection with the matter.