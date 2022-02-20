4 importers of adulterated petrol face lawmakers on Tuesday, may be suspended !

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) has summoned suppliers of the adulterated Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) that has caused a crisis in the nation’s fuel supply chain.

The suppliers, MRS, Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U Consortium, Oando and Duke Oil, are to answer queries from the panel over the recent importation of adulterated PMS into the country.

Chairman of the committee, Abdullahi Gaya, disclosed on Saturday.

“We have invited them. They are coming on Tuesday next (this) week,” Gaya said.

On Thursday, the committee grilled the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, during which he indicted Duke Oil, a subsidiary of the NNPC.

The lawmakers had insisted that those responsible for the contaminated fuel must be sanctioned.

Earlier, the House on February 10 demanded a probe of key stakeholders allegedly involved in the matter.

The House Majority Whip, Mohammed Monguno moved a motion of urgent public importance, titled “Need to Investigate the Release and Sale of Adulterated Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in Petrol Stations Across Nigeria.”

Adopting the motion, the parliament mandated the Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) to “investigate the release of adulterated PMS across the country, with a view to ensuring that culprits are brought to book, as well as make recommendations towards curbing a reoccurrence of such incident.”

The lower legislative chamber also asked the committee to “ascertain whether the Nigerian specification concerning importation, distribution and dispensing of the alleged toxic petrol in Nigeria, from January till date, complied with international standards.”

Also, the lawmakers further asked the committee to “investigate the roles played by the NNPC, Standard Organisation of Nigeria, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigerian Navy; any other government regulatory agencies, limited liabilities companies, and individuals in the unfortunate episode.”

Furthermore, the parliament asked the NNPC to suspend the four companies involved in the importation of the adulterated PMS.

Many representatives, who spoke on the development, called for sanctions against the Federal Government agencies and officials, who didn’t carry out due diligence before passing the product for onward distribution to marketers.