5 Clear reasons why Aregbesola failed woefully in Osun APC election

Former Governor Aregbesola had high hopes to upturn things in Osun.but he failed woefully.. It was landslide defeat.. see why.

(1) He has nobody in the state Exco and no one to protect his interest from among the National Officers that came to conduct primaries.

(2) Osun is a quasi agrarian/ civil service state where as a two term governor, he paid all workers pittance. A quarter of their salary.

Oyetola on the other hand is yet to fail in paying the same workers their full salary. So, who would leave that kind of man, and go back to Egypt, to go and suffer? It won’t ever happen.

(4) Except you are a Tinubu with N9B monthly free money from Lagos tax revenue alone and can put up a matching machinery to sideline a governor in his party.

Aregbesola does not have the required huge money to contest the the primaries.

(4) It was option A4, how can he get enough persons to openly queue behind his person against the governor who still gives all appointments and contracts.

(5) The former Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola inadvertently embarked on a political suicide mission for daring many forces at a time… former Governors Bisi Akande, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and incumbent Governor, Chief Gboyega Oyetola.

He has bitten more than he can chew and swallow. He has stepped on the ‘Lion’s political tail’. They all ganged up to crush him.

(6) Another major and direct consequence of Rauf Aregbesola’s failed leadership in Osun for eight years was his inability to win his senatorial election in 2019, soon after leaving office. His disappointed people, out of anger, roundly rejected him at the polls.

When he ruled his policies were considered uninspiring, lackluster, chaotic and very controversial legacies, which were generally believed in and outside Osun as legacies of failure and retrogression.

He was out of favour, long before yesterday election.

Aregbesola’s political lifeline was the ministerial appointment given to him when he could not win his Senatorial election soon after leaving office as a two-term governor, By now, Aregbe would have been viewing national issues from the sideline.