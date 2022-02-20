Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has been declared the winner of the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress held on Saturday.

Announcing the result very early on Sunday, the Chairman of the governorship primary committee and Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, said Oyetola won the election, having garnered 222,169 votes, against 12,921 votes that his closest challenger, Moshood Adeoti got. He also said another of Oyetola’s challenger, Lasun Yusuf, got 460 votes and placed third.

He said a total of 408,697 voters registered in the primary election of the party, while 247, 207 voters were accredited to vote. The total vote cast and valid votes were 235,550.

Abdulrazaq said Oyetola won in all the 30 local government areas in the state.