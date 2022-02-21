Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
2 varsity students – male and female – found dead in private hostel

February 21, 2022

Two students of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, were on Sunday evening, found dead at a private hostel in the school.

source at the institution said the hostel room located at William’s Lodge was forced .

According to the source, the two students, a male and a female, might have died some days ago, because their corpses have started decomposing as of the time they were retrieved.

The cause of the death was not clear as of the time of filing this report.

It was gathered that parents of the female student, whose name was given simply as Adaeze, had been calling her telephone line for days without any response.

Several calls were not responded to, and the parents, became agitated . They reported to the police.

The parents, in company with security operatives, stormed the hostel to check on her and they met her door firmly locked.

On forcing the door open, they found the two students lying dead in the room.

Police have however said, “No mark of violence on the bodies. They died apparently from carbon monoxide poisoning from generator fumes. The generating set was found in an enclosure facing the room. The cause of death will be ascertained after autopsy,”

