APC govs meet Buhari, consensus, unity list, zoning, March 12 on agenda

February 21, 2022

by…Afolabi Odeyemi

Clear indications have emerged that APC convention slated for February 26th will not hold!

The All Progressives Congress governors and the President, Muhammadu Buhari will this week pick a new date for APC national convention.

The APC, which had invited the Independent National Electoral Commission to monitor its convention at the Eagle Square in Abuja, has failed to sell forms to any aspirant with less than six days to go.

The party is battling to resolve crisis caused by its move to choose its next national working committee members through consensus.

President would meet the APC governors on Tuesday.

The party, which has been shifting its convention since December 2020, is set to postpone it for the fourth time following the inability of the 22 APC governors to agree on issues involving zoning and the mode of election.

There is no way the convention will hold on Saturday. But an insider said March 12 is being considered…and would be presented at the meeting.

