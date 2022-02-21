Blessing Okagbare rejects 10-yr ban for doping, contacts lawyers

34-year-old Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria, who us widely considered to be one of Nigeria’s most decorated athletes was banned for ten years by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for alleged multiple anti-doping rule violations.

Blessing Okagbare has however call out to

say, her lawyers will investigate the situation.

On Saturday, Okagbare, a 2008 Beijing Olympic silver medalist in long jump, posted this on her Instagram account @itsblessingokagbare

“My attention has been drawn to the AIU’s statement regarding the decision of its disciplinary panel. My lawyers are currently reviewing it in preparation for our next course of action, which we will inform you of as soon as possible,” she wrote.

On Friday, the AIU, an independent body within World Athletics, issued a statement banning the athlete for using prohibited substances and refusing to cooperate with the investigation. On July 31, 2021, Okagbare was provisionally suspended on the day she was scheduled to compete in the semi-finals of the Tokyo 2020 women’s 100m.

On Oct. 7, 2021, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) filed charges against Okagbare in connection with separate disciplinary matters.

Ms Okagbare was provisionally suspended on July 31, 2021, for the presence and use of multiple (two) prohibited substances (human Growth Hormone (hGH) and recombinant erythropoietin (EPO)). She was charged with a refusal to cooperate with the AIU’s investigation into her case under Rule 12 of the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules.