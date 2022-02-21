Court says No to Abba Kyari as he Seeks Release From NDLEA Custody

Detained Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, has dragged the Federal Government before a Federal High Court in Abuja challenging his continued detention by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/182/22, Kyari who is currently on suspension from the Nigerian Police Force is seeking an order of court to immediately release him.

In the alternative, the suspended DCP, being held by the NDLEA over his alleged involvement in hard drug trafficking wants the court to admit him to bail in liberal conditions.

Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo in the ex-parte application filed along with the suit today at Abuja refused to order the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency to release Abba Kyari, a deputy commissioner in the Nigerian police arrested for alleged drug trafficking.

Kyari was arrested last week by the police and handed over to the NDLEA hours after he was declared wanted by the agency.

Kyari, already suspended from the police over his alleged involvement in a fraud case, took the NDLEA took to court over his detention.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/182/22, Kyari sought an order of the court to immediately release him or alternatively grant him bail.

But Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja declined to grant the plea in a motion ex-parte brought by Kyari’s Lawyer, C. O. Ikena.

The judge ordered that the respondent, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), be put on notice