Dollar to Naira Exchange Rate Today, 21 February 2022

The dollar to naira exchange rate has maintained an average of N416.69 to a dollar since the beginning of the new year.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N570 and sell at N575 on Friday, February 18th 2022, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Trading at the official NAFEX window

The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar opened at ₦415.85/$1 on 18th February 2022 and closed at ₦416.75/$1. Showing a change of 0.02%..

According to data from FMDQ, forex daily turnover stands at $64.03 million.

Spot rate: The dollar sold to the naira as high as ₦444.00 and as low as ₦410.00

A spot exchange rate is the current price level in the market to directly exchange one currency for another, for delivery on the earliest possible value date.