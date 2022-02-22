Jabs thrown at Abba Kyari as he tells Court ‘l’m Hypertensive, Diabetic…”

Nigerians at home and abroad are poking fun at suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

Some have said.. “Let him experience what his suspects and detainees are going through during his SARS days.

“It is expected. He will soon appear with a hand sling or be put in a wheelchair.”

Kyari, accused of drug trafficking, has been in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

However, he filed an application asking the court to grant him bail on the grounds of ill health.

“Super Cop” Abba Kyari is Hypertensive, Diabetic, needs urgent medical attention” his Lawyer told the court on Monday.

But the Federal High Court in Abuja refused to hear his application seeking bail.

In an ex parte application brought before the court on Monday, Kyari through his counsel, Cynthia Obianuju, told the court that his health was suffering.

His counsel, Cynthia described his client as diabetic and hypertensive, thereby praying the court to grant him bail pending the determination of the substantive suit.

But Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered the applicant to put the respondents on notice.

“Upon studying the process of the applicant and the averments in support of the application, I am of the opinion that the respondents be put on notice so they can answer to the averments.

Therefore, the applicant is hereby ordered to put the respondents on notice of all the processes in this matter,” he held.