APC, PDP biggest challenger lauched, Kwankwaso, Dalung, Galadima, Other big names on list

A new political movement to be known as The National Movement, TNM, has been unveiled .

It was unveiled by the immediate past governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso alongside former Minister of Youths and Sport Development, Solomon Dalung, Buba Galadima and other prominent Nigerians.

The movement which Kwankwaso said will become the third force, was launched on Tuesday in Abuja.

The politicians noted that the third force was created to take over power from the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in 2023.

The TNM said it was conscious of its strong duties to save Nigeria from disintegration.

Other prominent Nigerians present at the event were elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai; Air Vice Marshall Ifeanaju; Solomon Edoda; Nweze Onu; Falasade Aliyu; Rufai Alkali; Suleiman Hunkuyi; Grace Ben; Umale Shittu; Ibrahim Ringim; Ali Gwaska; Paul Okala; Rufai Hanga; Idris Wada; Abdulrahman Abubakar, among several others.

Kwankwaso while speaking at the event said the movement was created as a collective desire to rescue the country.

He said, “We all left our comfort zones to grace the occasion. It is a special day in the life of our nation. A special day to redeem the nation.

“For too long, Nigerians have been waiting for this day. For too long friends of Nigerians abroad have been waiting for this day and the time is today and now.

“Today, all Nigerians cut across all social, religious and regions have gathered. It is our collective resolve to rescue our nation from this difficult situation.

The former further stated that he met with his friends during the COVID-19 lockdown and resolved that a step must be taken to rescue Nigeria.

“We resolved that there must be a Nigeria first before politics. While some of us will want to contest, we must work together to rescue the country.

“The National Movement has members in every local government area and outside the country.”

The TNM said it was conscious of its strong duties to save Nigeria from disintegration.