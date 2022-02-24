2 new tenants kidnap 3 kids in Ogun

Two new tenants have reportedly kidnapped three children at Ajuwon Area in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun state.

They disguised themselves as new tenants, rented an apartment, moved in and stayed there for about one week, before striking.

“As part of their tactics, they became friendly with the old tenants’ kids, but the parents didn’t sense any danger.

Suddenly, they pounced on three kids and took them away.

The women claimed that they were students of an Ikeja school-based in Lagos, and would stay at the apartment for three weeks to allow them complete their examinations.

The incident happened on Friday. No arrest has been made.

Police is still investigating the matter.