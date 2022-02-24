Buhari’s mindset revealed, prefers consensus to primary elections

Though generally considered to be undemocratic, picking candidates at the party primary level is the thinking of Nigeria president, Muhammad Buhari.

Buhari prefers the consensus option in picking those who will populate the leadership cadre of the All Progressives Congress (APC) rather than full-fledged primary election whether direct or indirect.

The president’s mindset was revealed on Tuesday by the chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, after a meeting between Buhari and governors elected on the platform of APC at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Bagudu, who is the governor of Kebbi State, revealed that Buhari was in favour of consensus to select candidates for party offices.

“On Consensus, Mr. President reminded us that we have produced a number of national chairmen by consensus; Baba Akande emerged as the pioneer chairman of the party by consensus; His Excellency John Oyegun emerged by consensus; His Excellency Adams Oshiomhole emerged by consensus,” Bagudu said.

“So, he (Buhari) is a believer in consensus as one of the options of producing leadership, and he urged us to explore consensus, so that we can generate list.

“While recognising that many people who have indicated interest are equally competent, but knowing that just one person will occupy the office, consensus is part of our Constitution, he urged us to work towards consensus.”