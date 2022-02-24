Court Oks NDLEA’s Request To Detain Abba Kyari 2 more Wks..may be extended !

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
February 24, 2022

DCP Abba Kyari will still spend more time in detention is his request to get freedom on health grounds failed.

And now, an Abuja Federal High Court has granted an application by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to detain him and six others for two weeks.

They are suspects, allegedly involved in a 25kilograms cocaine deal.

The court, presided over by Justice Zainab Dimka Abubakar, gave the order following the application by the anti-narcotic agency, by its Director of Prosecution and Legal Services, Mr. Sunday Joseph, on Tuesday.

In her ruling, Justice Zainab Dimka Abubakar granted the NDLEA’s prayer and directed that the agency should, at the expiration of the 14-day detention order either seek an extension, file a charge against the suspects or arraign them before the court.

Kyari and the four other police officers were arrested and handed over to NDLEA on Monday, 14 February by police authorities, five hours after the agency declared him wanted in connection with the drug deal.

