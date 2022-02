A police sergeant, Adegoke Ogunsola, has died in the private home of former Ogun State Governor, Gbenga Daniel.

Ogunsola was attached to Daniel’s house, also known as Asoludero Court, in Sagamu town in Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.

It was an accident.

The policeman was trying to open the gate to the house before he was reportedly knocked down in the process.

The sergeant was rushed to a hospital but was confirmed dead later.