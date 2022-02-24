March 11 For Olubadan’s Installation

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
February 24, 2022

Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, will get a new traditional ruler as the state governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has approved Friday, 11 March, 2022 as the date of installation of High Chief Senator Lekan Balogun as the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The approval is contained in a circular issued from the Office of the state Commissioner, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Recalled that the throne of the Olubadan of Ibadanland became vacant following the death of the last occupant, the late Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji Aje Ogungunniso I, on January 2.

Senator Lekan Balogun became automatically qualified as the Olubadan-designate by virtue of his position being the Otun Olubadan, the next high chief in the heirarchy of the Ibadan Traditional Council.

After some initial legal hiccups, members of the Olubadan-In-Council formally submitted the name of Senator Lekan Balogun as the successor to the throne, in accordance with the succession system operational in the ancient city.

