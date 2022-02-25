3.75km @ Ogere On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Opened, speed limit is 50 km per hr

The Ogun State Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has informed motoring public that the 3.75 km stretch of the road at old toll gate Ogere (diversion point) has been opened for use.

It was opened by men of RCC construction company as a result of the meeting held with the Sector Commander, CC Ahmed Umar and other Senior officers of the Corps in Ogun State yesterday.

The opening of the highway was supervised by the Command’s Head of Operations, Deputy Corps Commander (DCC) Adelaja Sunday Ogungbemi.

He used this opportunity to advise the motoring public especially the articulated vehicles to desist from route violation (driving against traffic) and that axis are being made available for turning than endangering the life of other road users.

He also cautioned drivers on speed violation and dangerous driving especially on construction zone where maximum speed limit is 50 km per hour.