Gbenga Daniel’s narratives on how police man died in his house

In a statement after the incident, Mr Daniel said he was not at home when it happened.

“On Saturday, 19th February, 2022, one of the security details assigned to the residence of former Governor Gbenga Daniel, Leke Ogunsola, was involved in an accident at the security gate of the premises. He was immediately taken to the hospital, and then referred to Babcock Hospital in Ilishan,” read the statement issued by Steve Oloyede on behalf of the former governor.

“He was alive and responding as he walked his way to treatment all through until he, unfortunately, passed on later in the day.

“The former governor who was not in Sagamu as at the time of the incident was duly informed and he has been in touch with the deceased family through police authorities.

“The matter is under investigation. We call for prayers for the dearly departed and the loved ones left behind. May his soul rest in peace.”

The statement added that the police is the only competent authority to speak on the incident.

“One, the victim is their staff; two, the matter is still under investigation, and it will be unthinkable that we should be talking about the circumstance of death at this stage; that will be preemptive of the outcome of investigation.”

Contacted for comments, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson in the state, said an investigation had commenced on the matter.

Mr Oyeyemi also said he was not aware of a N1 million offer to the deceased’s family.

“We shall get to the root of the matter, we have commenced fact-finding. But on the one million naira allegation, I am not aware of that.”