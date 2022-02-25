How Liverpool Closed Gap On Man City After Hammering Leeds 6-0 At Anfield

Liverpool put up a dominant performance after hammering Leeds United 6-0 in Wednesday’s Premier League at Anfield and are now just three points behind leaders Manchester City.

Mohamed Salah bagged two first-half penalties while Joel Matip also found the net.

Sadio Mane made it 4-0 10 minutes from time before adding a fifth on 90 minutes.

But they were not done as Virgil van Dijk headed home from a corner in stoppage time.

Emmanuel Dennis, who was the hero at Villa, fired blanks this time while his Nigerian teammates William Troost-Ekong and Samuel Kalu we’re benched.

The Hornets are second from bottom on 18 points in the league table.

And at Turf Moor, Tottenham’s top four hopes suffered a setback following their shock 1-0 defeat to relegation battlers Burnley