How Liverpool Closed Gap On Man City After Hammering Leeds 6-0 At Anfield

Liverpool put up a dominant performance after hammering Leeds United 6-0 in Wednesday’s Premier League at Anfield and are now just three points behind leaders Manchester City.
Mohamed Salah bagged two first-half penalties while Joel Matip also found the net.
Sadio Mane made it 4-0 10 minutes from time before adding a fifth on 90 minutes.
But they were not done as Virgil van Dijk headed home from a corner in stoppage time.
Emmanuel Dennis, who was the hero at Villa, fired blanks this time while his Nigerian teammates William Troost-Ekong and Samuel Kalu we’re benched.
The Hornets are second from bottom on 18 points in the league table.
And at Turf Moor, Tottenham’s top four hopes suffered a setback following their shock 1-0 defeat to relegation battlers Burnley