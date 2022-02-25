Lawmakers pinpoint why Matawalle Picks APC Senator As Zamfara New Deputy

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Younews Ng February 25, 2022 Celebrity, News, Politics, Press Release Leave a comment 36 Views

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has picked Senator Hassan Muhammad Nasiha Gusau as the new Deputy Governor of the state.

This follows the impeachment of Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau.

The governor sent a letter to the state Assembly, seeking the screening of the deputy governor.

Speaker of the House, Honourable Nasiru Muazu Magarya, read the governor’s letter at plenary on Wednesday.

When he appeared before the assembly, the nominee was asked to “bow and leave” in line with the tradition of legislative houses.

The lawmakers resolved to confirm the deputy governor based on his “track record as a politician, seasoned administrator and his wealth of knowledge an experienced in public life”.

The deputy governor designate will be sworn in later on Wednesday.

First elected a senator in 2007, he currently represents Zamfara Central in the National Assembly.

He lost his seat to Senator Kabiru Marafa in 2011, but returned to the red chamber in 2019 when the Supreme Court voided the elections of the candidates of All Progressive Congress following their failure to conduct primaries in the state.

However, when Matawalle defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2021, he joined him.

Gusau fell out with Matawalle when the governor dumped the PDP for APC

