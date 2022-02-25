Man strangles wife for discovering he has Gun, flees

A man named Wisdom Joseph is said to have strangled his wife Evelyn Alifiya month after their marriage. Wisdom who was jobless moved into his wife’s apartment in lugbe.

Evelyn until her death was responsible for wisdom’s upkeep, Feeding, clothing and shelter. She is from Kogi, while Wisdom is from Abia state.

The marriage however went sour as Wisdom threatened to k!ll Evelyn on numerous occasions.

Evelyn told his family member about it and they intended to move her out of the house.

On Saturday evening she found out that wisdom had a gun in his bag.

Evelyn tried to report the incident to her sister so they could both go to the police station and report.

Unfortunately, Wisdom noticed that she had seen the Gun and strangled her, covered her body with blanket, called Evelyn’s father to come and pick up her daughter’s corpse.

Her sister discovered the body when she rushed to the house 23th of February with police and broke the door.

Wisdom is still on the run.