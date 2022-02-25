Nollywood actor, Saint Obi’s 2nd marriage crumbles like 1st

Nollywood actor Saint Obi’s second marriage is going down irretrievably. They are already in court at Ogun State.

He is claiming she has conspired with his brothers, Michael Amobi and Chukwumobi Amobi, to kill him.

Lynda Amobi has repeatedly failed to appear in court when the case was called up, causing the Judge, Justice Omotayo O. Majekodunmi, to issue a bench warrant for her arrest.

Ms. Lynda Amobi (formerly Lynda Saint-Nwafor), an MTN Nigeria executive, and actor Saint Obi (Obinna Nwafor) married in a celebrated, well-being attended ceremony in December 2006 in the former’s homeland of Anambra, and the couple has three children – two boys and a girl.

Before now Saint Obi and Lynda Amobi had managed their marital affairs discreetly without public knowledge.

The divorce was filed on the basis of an alleged attempt on the actor’s life, which was reportedly orchestrated by his now estranged wife and her brothers, Michael Amobi and Chukwumobi Amobi, in a suit filed at the High Court of Ogun State with suit number HCT/128/2019 filed by Petitioner, Mr. Saint Obi.

Also, according to sources, Ms. Amobi has allegedly “imprisoned” the children of the problematic marriage by hiring Mobile Police officers to protect them without the father’s permission, therefore preventing her ex-husband access to their children.

Meanwhile, Saint Obi, who left the movie industry years ago to pursue a different career, is no stranger to divorce controversies, as the actor’s first marriage to the daughter of a Lagos pastor ended in divorce years ago (before the social media era), with the divorce process making headlines across the country, may be in for another round of controversy.