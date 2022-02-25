Pastor raping teenager during deliverance arrested

.

Ogun State Police Command says they have arrested a pastor in charge of Life and Power Bible Church Ogijo, pastor Mathew Oladapo, for allegedly forcefully having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 19 -year- old member of the church (name withheld).

He was said to have committed the offence during a deliverance session, and the teenager later reported the incident to the police.

Crime report from the command indicated she reported the matter at its Ogijo divisional headquarters.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi she had reported that while attending the church service on the 20th of February 2022, the pastor told her that he saw a vision that she was having a spiritual husband which she needed to be delivered of.

He said the victim stated further that the pastor told her to come to the church with 1,000 naira note and anointing oil.

Oyeyemi said further that on the first night of the fasting and prayer, the girl told the police that she was taken to a room in the church where the pastor ordered her to pull off her clothes and undies and should sleep on a piece of cloth on the floor which she obeyed.

While lying on the floor, he stated that the pastor started rubbing the anointing oil on her body and inserted his finger into her private part.

The state police spokesman, however, said when she protested, the pastor pinned her down, covered her mouth and forcefully had sex with her with the claim “that it is the only way to break bond between her and the spirit husband.”

Acting on the report, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Onatufe Umoh, quickly detailed detectives to the scene where the randy pastor was promptly arrested.

During interrogation, Oyeyemi said the suspect confessed to the crime but claimed to have been overwhelmed by spirit.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Anti-human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.