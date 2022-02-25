Wife of police who died at Gbenga Daniel’s rejects N1m offer, says ” We don’t believe their narratives”

Abosede Ogunsola, the wife of a police officer who died at the home of the former Ogun State governor, Gbenga Daniel, has said the family does not believe the official account of how her husband died.

Ogunsola, said the family also rejected a N1 million offered them.

The deceased, Adeleke Ogunsola, died last weekend at the Sagamu home of the former governor.

According to the police, Mr Daniel’s driver hit the deceased while he was trying to open the gate into Mr Daniel’s private residence in Sagamu.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Mrs Ogunsola said that both the police and Mr Daniel’s aides informed her that the death was as a result of an iron mistakenly hitting her husband in the chest.

She, however, said the mark she saw on her husband’s corpse at the mortuary could not have killed him.

She added that the family is already making arrangements to conduct an autopsy on the body.

“When we got to the mortuary we insisted on seeing his corpse,” said Mrs Ogunsola.

“We saw a wound on his chest and we do not believe that injury could have killed my husband. But we are sure of something, whatever is hidden to men is clear to God. Again, we do not accept that it was that wound on his chest that killed him.”

Mrs Ogunsola said after the incident, the family was offered N1 million. She did not specify who ‘offered’ the N1 million or what it was for.

She said although the deceased had two wives and three children, he never allowed any of his wives to fend for the family.

“Since this happened, it was yesterday (Monday) that they came to see us and they tendered N1 million to us. They didn’t give that money to us in our house, but few minutes after they left, it was the DPO that called us to say that they brought the sum of N1 million.

“My brother-in-law then asked what the money was for? Is it to send the children to school or to establish his wives?

“My husband’s elder brother had said, if they are not ready to say something tangible, we would leave the corpse at the mortuary, we have started discussing about the autopsy but we are not done, when we decide on that we will let you know.”