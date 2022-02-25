World leaders react to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, after President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen”.

Putin said he ordered a special military operation to “protect” the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, citing the need to “demilitarize” the country and accused the US of crossing Russia’s “red line” by expanding NATO.

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has confirmed Russia’s “full-scale invasion”, as the country imposed a state of emergency and told its citizens in Russia to leave immediately. The Ukrainian government has also announced compulsory military service for all men of the fighting age.

The state of emergency which started Thursday would last 30 days to allow authorities to impose restrictions on movement, block rallies and ban political activities.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine has been condemned by world leaders, with US President Joe Biden calling it an “unprovoked and unjustified attack”, promising to hold Russia accountable.

UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and that he had spoken to its president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss “next steps”.

Johnson accused Vladimir Putin of choosing “a path of bloodshed and destruction” with his attack on Ukraine and says that the UK and its allies would respond “decisively”.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, also condemned Russia’s “overt military action” which undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, saying it is a flagrant violation of international law.

“Once again, despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression against a sovereign and independent country. We will continue to provide Ukraine with strong political support and Allies are providing equipment to help Ukraine defend itself, as well as sustained financial support,” Stoltenberg said.

Head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State Pope Francis reacting to the Russia-Ukraine tension said “once again the peace of all is threatened by partisan interests” and appealed to those “with political responsibility to examine their consciences seriously before God”.

He also declared March 2 a day for prayers that all the parties involved would “refrain from any action that would cause even more suffering to the people, destabilizing coexistence between nations and bringing international law into disrepute”.

“I encourage believers in a special way to dedicate themselves intensely to prayer and fasting on that day. May the Queen of Peace preserve the world from the madness of war,” he said.