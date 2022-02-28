Fuel scarcity continues, as Russia-Ukraine war delays oil vessels on sea

Russia-Ukraine war might worsen the petrol supply situation in Nigeria as products could be hindered from leaving refineries in the region on schedule.

And More vessels are already avoiding Black, Mediterranean seas over attacks.

It is now difficult for ships to sail through the Russia-Ukraine region and its adjoining areas due to the escalating tensions. The area had since been classified as a war zone.

Nigeria imports its refined petroleum products, as its refineries are currently dormant.

So the indications are rife that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine may further prolong the over three-week scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, in Nigeria, as bulk of the refined products coming into the country from the warring region and its adjoining areas are likely to face some delays.

It was also gathered on Sunday that traders who supply Nigeria with refined petroleum products might pause a little due to the deficit in the supply of crude oil cargoes from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

NNPC brings in refined petrol into Nigeria using contractors or traders through its Direct Sale Direct Purchase scheme.

Under the scheme, the oil company provides crude oil to its trading partners, who in turn supply the NNPC with refined products worth the volume of crude received from the national oil company.

But impeccable sources both at the oil firm and among traders stated on Sunday that Nigeria through the NNPC had a deficit of about 17 cargoes in its DSDP obligation due to low oil production.