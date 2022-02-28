Mild controversy : Police or Edo youth..which blocked banks robbers recover over #34 million ?

The sporadic shots by the armed robbers caused panic in the town. The robbers came prepared. People are just running helter-skelter,” source said.

Another video that trended online showed that the robbers came in more than one car with loads of ammunition.

The youths of the village however reportedly blocked the major exit from Ubiaji, the location of the incident and the robbers were forced to dump their cars and the stolen cash to escape.

“The vehicles and cash has been recovered and counting /investigation is ongoing in Ubiaja Police station.

Cars used by the robbers found abandoned inside forest in Ukhuesan, in Esan South East local government.

According to source closed to Area Commander, the robbers left behind some cash inside the abandoned cars and flee for their lives.

The robbers are believed to have come from Kogi state..

and the abandoned care were said to have been stolen from their owners for the operation.

The matter is being investigated by the police command at Ubiaja.

Meanwhile, a police source has credited the recovery to police forces, saying “no Ubiaja youths blocked the armed robbers in any way.”

He said: “They abandoned a car that went off and couldn’t take all the cash in it leaving over 34 million naira behind then fled with motorcycles to where boats have been stationed to flee through the waterways.”

According to a wireless message from the police DPO sighted by this reporter, said that the police recovered abandoned vehicles and other items suspected to have been used in Uromi bank robbery operation of Thursday, adding that they were seen at Oruen quarters in Ubiaja bush mine.

According to the message, the DPO Ubiaja mobilized three patrol teams accompanied by Chief John Odijie, the Oniha Of Ubiaja and vigilantees to the scene, recovered one red colour Camry car with Reg.No. Mk 23 KJA Lagos, one ash colour Camry car with Reg. No. KWL 19 DU Abuja, one dark ash colour Corolla car with Reg No.UBJ 734 SZ Edo, one Lexus 330 Car with Reg.No. AAA 973 FL Lagos, one red Qlink M/Cycle with Reg. No. Eza 105 QN Abia and a red Day Long M/Cycle with Reg.No Enu 204 QL Enugu.

Two small bag containing women items/one Union Bank ATM card and cash sum of #34,510,000.00 were all recovered to the station.

All items recovered have been handed over to the Area Commander Ubiaja for further necessary action.