Pastor shoots guest worshipper during a vigil in Ogun

The pastor of a Celestial Church of Christ, Jesu Yan Parish, in Akute, Ogun State, Peter Omope, has been arrested by Ogun State Police Command over alleged shooting guest worshipper during a vigil.

The church is situated at Olambe junction Akute, Ogun State.

The pastor was arrested for shooting a female guest worshipper, Kemi Johnson, at the entrance of the church.

The suspect was arrested following a distress call received at the police divisional headquarters at Ajuwon, Akute from one Deji Olalekan.

Oyeyemi said Olalekan told the police that he and 18-year-old Kemi Johnson took their boss whom they are working with as a driver and housemaid respectively to the airport.

He said, “After dropping the madam, they took the vehicle to the house of their boss relation as directed.

“But on their way home, they were informed that the Oro sacrifice was ongoing at Olambe area which made it impossible for them to pass through the area.

“They then saw a celestial church where a vigil was ongoing and decided to join them since it was already late in the night.

“While they were at the entrance of the church, the suspect who happened to be the shepherd in charge came out with a pump-action rifle and before they could utter any explanation, he shot Kemi Johnson in the leg.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO, Ajuwon division SP Andrew Akinseye quickly mobilised his men and moved to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“The victim was quickly rushed to Ifako Ijaye general hospital, from where she was referred to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital and finally to Orthopedics Hospital Igbobi Lagos.

“The pump-action rifle and five live cartridges had been recovered from the suspect.”

The PPRO however said the Commissioner of police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.