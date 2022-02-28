Putin warns Finland and Sweden

Russia has threatened its close Arctic neighbours Sweden and Finland with ‘military consequences’ if they join NATO.

It came as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensified today after a night of fighting in the capital of Kyiv especially.

Sweden and Finland are the two closest countries to Russia in the Arctic Circle.

‘Finland and Sweden should not base their security on damaging the security of other countries and their accession to NATO can have detrimental consequences and face some military and political consequences,’ foreign affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a news briefing.

The foreign ministry later reiterated the threat on Twitter.

‘We regard the Finnish government’s commitment to a military non-alignment policy as an important factor in ensuring security and stability in northern Europe,’ the department wrote. ‘Finland’s accession to NATO would have serious military and political repercussions.’

Vladimir Putin is widely believed to have attacked Ukraine after western nations mooted the idea of the country joining NATO, over fears it could end up with a US military presence on its doorstep.

A similar move by Sweden or Finland could potentially provoke similar ire.

U.S. intelligence officials are worried the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv could fall by Saturday afternoon CNN reported, with Russian troops entering the city in the early hours of Saturday morning local time.