Serial Child Thief Nabbed in Ogun, Confesses Two Previous Acts

The long arm of the law has caught up with a man who went about stealing babies for a fee

The suspect, 35-year-old Sunday Alani, had two women as accomplices, to whom he alwaays handed over the stolen babies, and got N80,000 on each.

So far, the syndicate had succeeded in two of such wicked acts in Egbada and Akute, Lagos and Ogun states respectively, but was busted on a second attempt in Ogun on February 23.

The three gang members had crept into Atolashe Village in the Odeda Local Government Area of the Gateway State, and allegedly stole a one-year-old baby girl.

The baby, according to a press release issued by the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, was playing around in her parents’ compound when the “catcher”, Sunday Alani, through whatever method he uses, got hold of the baby and bolted.

He was said to had taken advantage of the tot mother’s inattentiveness to perpetrate the crime.

According to the PPRO, the girl’s mother was busy frying garri (cassava flakes), which she concentrated on, unknown to her that her baby had been taken away.

While the suspect was escaping with the baby, providence set in, using a passerby who noticed the suspicious movement of the suspect and alerted the mother, who in turn raised an alarm, following which a distress call was sent to the police division in Odeda.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO, CSP Femi Olabode, quickly mobilized his men and, in conjunction with So-Safe Corps men, moved to the scene and went after the suspect into the bush and rescued the baby, Oyeyemi said.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime, saying that he came to the area with two women, who are his accomplices. He explained further that he had previously stolen two children from Egbeda in Lagos and Akute area of Ogun state. According to him, once he succeeded in stealing a child, he would hand such a child to the two women, who would give him the sum of eighty thousand naira”.

Meanwhile, according to the release, the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has ordered a massive manhunt for the two women accomplices, with a view to bringing them to justice.

@ Felix Mordi