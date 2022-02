Ukraine President promises huge money for civilians who sign up as defence soldiers

Ukraine to pay Ukrainian civilians who sign up as defence soldiers 100k UAH a month until the end of the Russian Invasion. This is the currency exchange rate!

President Zelensky made the announcement himself on CNN

CNN interrupted Reliable Sources to break the news.

The Ukrainian President himself announced that though they are grateful for the patriotism, they will ensure each patriot is paid to show Government gratitude for their sacrifice.

£2500 is closer to 2m Naira at black market rate