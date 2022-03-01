“Black markers so powerful, won’t allow fuel scarcity to disappear”

The federal government may clamp down on black marketers of petroleum products soon, even as it tackles the scarcity of the product headlong.

A source in the midstream and downstream regulatory authority has said that the activities of the black markers were worrisome and if serious actions and measures were not taken, the current scarcity won’t disappear as expected.

He said that as the federal government pushes more liters of fuel into filling stations across the country, black marketers were out to sabotage the effort.