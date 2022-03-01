Court to Abba Kyari : go-ahead to treat diabetes, other ailments in cell

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, turned down the bail application filed by the detained former Commander of the Intelligence Response Team, Force Intelligence Bureau of the Nigeria Police Force, Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari.

He agrees that NDLEA has adequate medical facilities that would take care of his ailments.

Kyari is in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency over an alleged involvement in illicit drug business.

Delivering judgment in the bail application, which was moved by his counsel, Cynthia Ikenna, the judge said the application had been overtaken by the order of the court given on February 22, which permitted the NDLEA to detain Kyari for another 14 days.

Justice Ekwo declined to grant the bail application.

He said, “The only order I will make now is an order allowing the applicant access to any medical personnel of his choice.

“The court will wait for the expiration of the duration of the February 22 order of the court.”

Justice Ekwo adjourned till March 15, 2022, for the hearing of the fundamental human rights enforcement suit filed by Kyari.

Moving the bail application earlier, Kyari’s counsel had prayed the court to admit her client to bail pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit he filed against the Federal Government.

According to her, Kyari is hypertensive and diabetic and cannot be managed while in the custody of the NDLEA, adding that her client was being denied access to his personal doctor.