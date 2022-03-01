Fuel scarcity bites harder, stations sell black market’s prices

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
March 1, 2022

Fuel scarcity has continued to bite harder in Lagos, Abuja, and several other cities across the country.

Reacting, independent marketers who are at loggerheads with NUPENG over this development, have explained what led to the rise in the pump price of petrol.

IPMAN stated, “There has been an increment in the ex-depot price which has left marketers with no option than to increase the pump price of petrol above the official N165 per litre in recent weeks.”

In some parts of Lagos, Ogun and Bayelsa for instance, the price of a litre of petrol went as high as N200 to N300 per litre.

