It’s Official.. Pure Water Price Increased – Association

The Association of Table Water Producers (ATWAP) says it has increased the price of a bag of sachet water from N150 to N200 with immediate effect due to rising production costs.

The Oye-Ekiti and Ikole-Ekiti Zonal Chairman of the association, Tale Oguntoyinbo, announced this in a statement in Oye -Ekiti on Friday.

Mr Oguntoyinbo said the price increment was necessary for producers to bring quality portable water to the door steps of consumers, which was not visible with the current cost of materials for water production.

“Water is important to everybody and water is life, the cost of maintenance, and production costs keep going up everyday.

“In order to satisfy our numerous customers and ensure they have drinkable water on their table, the only option open to us is to increase the price from the current N150 to N200.”

The chairman noted that the decision to increase the price was not easy, but alleged that government had done nothing to assist water producers in alleviating regulating cost of material.

[2/27, 07:08] Afolabi Odeyemi: Withdraw your troops from Ukraine, Nigeria tells Russia

The Federal Government has met with envoys of the G7 countries in Nigeria, expressing worries over the Russian-Ukraine conflict with a call for peace to resolve the conflict.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, met with the envoys on Friday in Abuja, saying that the Nigerian government called for peace and the use of diplomacy in resolving all differences.

Onyeama said Nigeria does not condone the approach of aggression by Russia, calling on Russia to pull back.

“Peace and diplomacy to be prioritised by both sides.

“We support every effort being made to stop the aggression and Russian troops to return to Russia,” Onyeama said.

Speaking to journalists after the closed-door meeting, German Ambassador to Nigeria, Birgitt Ory, who is also chair of the G7 Group, appreciated the African Union on its statement on the situation.

Ory, who also commended Nigeria for putting in its weight, said Nigeria is a very important voice that the world needed to hear.

He said that what is also clear is the unanimous condemnation of the attacks by all United Nations member states in the light of Russia’s military action.

Ory said there will be resolutions in the United Nations Security Council, as well as the General Assembly and other United Nations fora such as the Human Rights Council where Nigeria is a very important voice and member.

Also in attendance were; United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard; British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing; Head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Samuela Isopi.

According to NAN, others who attended were the representatives of the Embassies of Japan and Canada.