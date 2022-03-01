Justice Oguntade romances Rosemary, as 17yr liaison with Dupe collapses irretrievably

Indications have emerged that the differences between the celebrity duo of Justice Adesola Oguntade (retd) and his estranged spouse, Modupe Wemimo (née Hastrup) are irreconcilable !

Currently, Oguntade, a former Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and retired Supreme Court Justice, has found love and warmth in another lover called Rosemary.

Recall that Dupe and Justice Oguntade’s union, was mired in scandals and crashed after many months of family squabbles, back-biting and mutual distrust and myriad of allegations bordering on stealing, exhorting and infidelity.

The former Mrs Oguntade (now Ms Hastrup) was sent packing from the Justice Oguntade’s Lekki, Lagos home on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Her disgraceful exit on that fateful day occurred after a serious altercation which led to her stuffing her personal belongings and valuables into many suitcases, (mostly Eleganza branded suitcases), hurling them into a waiting pick-up van and driving out of the premises.

Dupe spent 17 years with Justice Oguntade – they were never married.

For the retired Supreme Court Justice, it’s a new dawn with his new found lover, Rosemary.

The couple could be sighted at the 82nd birthday of billionaire businessman, Alhaji Razak Okoya in January 2022 where they couldn’t take their hands off each other.

They sat together all through the event even as Oguntade’s table became a mecca of sort to many who came to pay homage to him.

Even though many are curious to know if Rosemary’s entry into Oguntade’s life has been approved by his children, it’s obvious 82-year-old Oguntade has found peace after a terrible storm