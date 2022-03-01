Kyari would interfere with investigation, if released – FG

Counsel for the Federal Government and Director, Legal Services, NDLEA, Joseph Sunday, informed the court that Kyari would interfere with the ongoing money laundering investigation against him and therefore, should be denied bail.

Kyari had on February 21 approached the court with an ex parte motion and originating summons seeking for bail and asking the court to enforce his fundamental human rights, which he alleged had been breached by his unlawful arrest and detention.

He urged the court, in the main suit, to make an order directing the NDLEA to pay him N500m for allegedly infringing on his rights and to direct the agency to tender a public apology to him in some national dailies