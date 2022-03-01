NNPC, FG still urging for Patience.. ‘There’s Sufficient Stock of Petrol’

NNPC Ltd. once again assures Nigerians that it has sufficient stock of petroleum products for distribution across the country, and is working assiduously with partners to ensure the product reaches every part of the country.

NNPC is further intensifying efforts to resolve distribution hitches being experienced in some parts of the country due to logistics issues.

To this effect, NNPC is engaging depot operators to load product round the clock to accelerate the restoration of normal distribution.

NNPC has also engaged the services of Government Security Agencies to ensure that all products loaded get to the right destination.

We urge Nigerians to continue to be patient as we strive to restore the situation to normalcy.