Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Events » Burial » Oba Saheed Elegushi’s only son is dead !

Oba Saheed Elegushi’s only son is dead !

Younews Ng March 1, 2022 Burial, Celebrity, News Leave a comment 58 Views

Oba Saheed Elegushi and his entire household have been thrown into mourning following the death of his only son.

According to the Will Nigeria, Oba Elegushi, the Ikusenla II, the Oba of Ikateland, lost his only son who recently clocked a year and seven months.

The young lad is his first and only son from his second wife, Queen Hadiza Elegushi, nee Tanko.

The toddler who was born on August 21, 2020, in London, was the heir apparent to the Elegushi throne before his death.

Recall that the Lagos monarch married his second wife, Tanko, in Yankaba, Kano State, Friday, May 3rd 2019

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Oil marketers wave aside
NUPENG ultimatum as leaving substance for irrelevant

Chairman, IPMAN Benin Depot, Mr Douglas Iyike, has said, while reacting to a directive issued ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.