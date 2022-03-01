Oba Saheed Elegushi’s only son is dead !

Oba Saheed Elegushi and his entire household have been thrown into mourning following the death of his only son.

According to the Will Nigeria, Oba Elegushi, the Ikusenla II, the Oba of Ikateland, lost his only son who recently clocked a year and seven months.

The young lad is his first and only son from his second wife, Queen Hadiza Elegushi, nee Tanko.

The toddler who was born on August 21, 2020, in London, was the heir apparent to the Elegushi throne before his death.

Recall that the Lagos monarch married his second wife, Tanko, in Yankaba, Kano State, Friday, May 3rd 2019