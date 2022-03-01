What’s the outcome of Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ?

Russia talks with Ukraine ended with no resolution !

Ukrainian and Russian officials wrapped up a critical round of talks Monday near the border with Belarus.

Ukrainian and Russian delegates sat down Monday for the first direct negotiations between the two countries since Russia launched its invasion five days earlier.

The talks went for hours, and while they brought some hope for an end to the war, Ukraine’s president and residents in Kyiv made it clear they expected little out of the discussion.

Even as the meeting took place there were reports of intensified Russian shelling in eastern Ukrainian cities.

YOUNEWS learnt, Russia would not clarify its aims for the talks, but Ukraine’s key demands were an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of all Russian troops.

Russian officials said the meeting had ended by early evening and that the respective delegations were heading back to their capitals to discuss the negotiations.

Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv was still on edge Monday, but residents were allowed out of their houses and shelters for the first time since Saturday night, when the local government — bracing for an escalation of Russia’s siege on the city — said anyone out on the streets would be treated as an enemy

Officials from both countries said the sides could hold more negotiations amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s armed forces continue to hold off Russian troops, defending and retaining control of key cities, and slowing Russia’s advance on Kyiv.

Meanwhile, the central bank of Russia more than doubled its key interest rate on Monday, as the ruble plummeted after heavy sanctions were imposed on Moscow by the West

Russia and Ukraine began preparing Monday for their first talks since Moscow’s invasion, as fighting raged and Western-led sanctions started to bite with the ruble collapsing.

Ukraine said Sunday it had agreed to send a delegation to meet Russian representatives on the border with Belarus, which would be the foes’ first public contact since war erupted.

Belarus announced Monday that the venue for the talks had been prepared and they would start as soon as the delegations arrived.

However, with his government reporting hundreds of civilian deaths and Russian troops besieging key cities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was skeptical about the talks.

“As always: I do not really believe in the outcome of this meeting, but let them try,” he said.

Russia invaded on Thursday and quickly announced it had neutralized key military facilities, but fierce fighting has since raged and Ukraine forces are reporting some success.

“The Russian occupiers have reduced the pace of the offensive,” the general staff of the Ukraine armed forces said.

The United States has also said that Ukraine forces, backed by Western arms, are stymieing the advance of Russian troops.

Putin on Sunday ordered Russia’s nuclear forces onto high alert in response to what he called “unfriendly” steps by the West. Russia has the world’s largest arsenal of nuclear weapons and a huge cache of ballistic missiles.

The United States, the world’s second-largest nuclear power, slammed Putin’s order as “totally unacceptable”.

Germany said Putin’s nuclear order was because his offensive had “halted” and was not going to plan.

Hours before the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations began at a location near the border with Belarus, Ukrainian officials said Russia had yet again shelled major cities overnight. Defense officials said Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, was coming under intense artillery fire after Ukrainian forces recaptured it from Russian troops the previous day.