AGF, minister of justice separated

While passing Bill 51 to establish the Office of the Accountant –General of the Federal Government separate from the Office of the Accountant –General of the Federation, the House had approved establishment of the Office of the Attorney–General of the Federation and of the state, separate from the Office of the Minister of Justice or Commissioners for Justice of the state “in order to make the offices of attorneys–general independent and insulated from partisanship.”

Independent candidacy in presidential, governorship, National Assembly, Houses of Assembly and local government council elections scaled through at the senate. 94 senators registered to vote, 89 voted in support while five voted against.

As the lawmakers voted against gender bills, Gbajabiamila had threatened that records showing how they voted would be made public.

However, the details had not been made available as of 10pm on Tuesday when this report was filed