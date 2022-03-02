Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Aregbesola seeks monarchs help to reconcile with Tinubu

Younews Ng March 2, 2022 null Leave a comment 60 Views

The leaders of Yoruba race met on Tuesday March 1, 2022, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital to resolve the lingering strained relationship between two prominent Yoruba political leaders- Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

The meeting, which held at a private residence of the Alaafin of Oyo in Ibadan, lasted about two hours.

The meeting had in attendance the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as a first step towards finding a lasting reconciliation between the two.

After consultations, the leaders agreed to move to the next stage of the meeting which will be held at a later date.

