Charm fails Masquerade, burnt to death during fire stunt

The man in a masquerader on Saturday was burnt to death while trying to pull a stunt attire in Anambra State.

He was apparently trying to test the potency of his magic, but it failed it on the occasion.

It was during the Eli’m Ede Cultural Festival at Amawa village square, Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Eli’m Ede Festival is an annual event, where masqueraders of various sizes and shapes gather at the village square to entertain indigenes.

An eyewitness said the masquerade attendants, while leading the masquerader to Amawa Square to entertain the waiting spectators, had pulled a fire stunt in front of the masquerade, which was sitting on the ground, but immediately tried to extinguish it.

He said, “After they extinguished the fire, unknown to the attendants, the fire had entered the raffia costume worn by the masquerader, and before they could put it off, it spread all over the masquerade and burnt the masquerader.”

It was learnt that the masquerader, who sustained serious burns, was rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead on Monday evening.