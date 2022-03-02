Reactions as Buhari travels to UK on medicals

Nigerians of hue and cry having been making comments about the development.

“Why won’t he just relocate fully and stay there in his London house? That would save us some costs. After all, they said that he can ‘rule’ from anywhere.

“Aside from that signature he penned on the Electoral Bill (which he could have signed over there anyway), of what benefit has his presence been to us here since his last return?

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari will today, depart Abuja for Nairobi, where he is billed to participate in the Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Programme, scheduled for 3rd – 4th March 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The president will from there proceed to London for routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks.

Buhari’s trip comes after an invitation extended to him by his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta, to attend a Special Session themed ‘Strengthening UNEP for the Implementation of the Environmental Dimension of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.’

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed these in a statement he signed on Tuesday titled ‘President Buhari attends special session on UNEP@50 in Kenya.’

While there, the President is expected to deliver the National Statement of the country and participate in High-Level Dialogue Sessions on the Environment.

While there, the President is expected to deliver the National Statement of the country and participate in High-Level Dialogue Sessions on the Environment.