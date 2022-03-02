Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Restructuring looms, as lawmakers okays
electricity, Lg, VAT autonomy for States

Restructuring looms, as lawmakers okays
electricity, Lg, VAT autonomy for States

Younews Ng March 2, 2022 Celebrity, Events, Interviews, News, Politics, Press Release Leave a comment 46 Views

Many are saying the National Assembly deserves commendation.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly, voted on 68 amendments recommended by the Joint Senate and House of Representatives’ Special Ad Hoc Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution.

It is a move that would expedite the country’s move towards true federalism.

States me has powers to run prisons, airports
Also, the House passed Bills 30, 31, 32 and 33 to move airports; fingerprints, identification and criminal records; prisons (and re-designate it as Correctional Services); railway; and power generation, transmission and distribution from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List, respectively.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

AGF, minister of justice separated

While passing Bill 51 to establish the Office of the Accountant –General of the Federal ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.