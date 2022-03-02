Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Rigobert Song is now Cameroon coach ,Toni Conceicao sacked

Rigobert Song is now Cameroon coach ,Toni Conceicao sacked

March 2, 2022

Former Cameroon skipper Rigobert Song has been named the new head coach of the nation’s senior national team. A statement from the Cameroonian Sports Ministry, signed by the Minister, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, said Song had been appointed on the instruction of the country’s president.

