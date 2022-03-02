Rigobert Song is now Cameroon coach ,Toni Conceicao sacked

Former Cameroon skipper Rigobert Song has been named the new head coach of the nation’s senior national team. A statement from the Cameroonian Sports Ministry, signed by the Minister, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, said Song had been appointed on the instruction of the country’s president.
Tags Rigobert Song is now Cameroon coach slideshow. news Toni Conceicao sacked
Check Also
Restructuring looms, as lawmakers okays
electricity, Lg, VAT autonomy for States
Many are saying the National Assembly deserves commendation. On Tuesday, the National Assembly, voted on ...