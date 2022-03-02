“Russia, Ukraine crisis fuel further inflation in Nigeria “

Experts are predicting further inflation, over import disruptions.

Economic analysts and experts have said Nigerians may experience a further rise in inflation over possible disruption in the import of wheat, fish, and other commodities from Russia and Ukraine.

A professor of Economics and Public Policy at the University of Uyo, Akpan Ekpo, said if the conflict between Russia and Ukraine persists, Nigeria’s imports from the two countries may be affected.

He added that this would likely lead to inflation and more hardship for Nigerians.

He said, “If Nigeria can’t import wheat anymore or other products that we import from Russia due to sanctions, it is very likely like the prices of products made from wheat or with wheat will rise in the medium to long term. This of course will increase inflation and create more hardship for the average Nigerian.”

He stressed the need for the country to boost domestic wheat production to meet up with local consumption and export opportunities.

He said, “Definitely, the war will have negative impacts, economically. But with every crisis, there is always an opportunity.

“In this case, the upside for Nigeria is that we exploit this problem by intensifying our local wheat production so that we don’t depend on imports. If we do it rightly, we will not only be able to meet our local demands but we can boost our trade earnings by exporting wheat to countries that were dependent on Russia or Ukraine for their wheat.”

According to the President, Premium Bread-Makers of Nigeria, Emmanuel Onuorah, if the crisis persists, Nigeria may have to turn to other trade partners for the affected commodities.

He said, “Certainly. It will affect the wheat price and its availability. It will affect it because the international price of oil has spiked. You (Russia) can’t export anything because all the export channels are shut. The quantum that is coming from Russia will certainly impact wheat supply to Nigeria, but you know Nigeria does not only buy from Russia, but they also buy from Canada, they buy from the US, and from Brazil.”