SDP gives Segun Oni Guber ticket after failure to get PDP's ahead June 18

SDP gives Segun Oni Guber ticket after failure to get PDP’s ahead June 18

Younews Ng March 2, 2022 Celebrity, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 56 Views

Segun Oni who was Ekiti State governor between 2007 and 2010 has again move to SDP, to realise his ambition.

Ahead of the 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has given the former governor, Segun Oni, the party governorship ticket to contest for June 18 polls.
Oni, who welcomed back to Ekiti after giving him the party ticket in Abuja.

It would be recalled that Oni went to Abuja some weeks ago to perfect his papers with the national leadership of the party and the INEC to become the candidate of the Social Democratic Party.

Oni and his running mate, Ladi Owolabi came in a convoy from Akure airport via Ikere Ekiti boundary around noon

