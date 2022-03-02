Tinubu not invited yet, as Aregbesola meets monarchs @ Alaafin’s

Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior, we learnt has been running from pillar to post, to reconcile with Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a fellow chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, said he was not invited to the peace meeting between the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the meeting took place at the private residence of Alaafin in a bid to reconcile Tinubu and Aregbesola over their political disagreement.

Reacting to the meeting, Tunde Rahman, Media Adviser to Tinubu, said in a chat that his boss was unopposed to the reconciliatory effort.

In the build-up to the All Progressives Congress governorship primary election in Osun State, Aregbesola attacked Tinubu verbally.

Reacting to the meeting, Tinubu’s aide said, “Yes, I saw the pictures of the meeting on social media as you did too. Asíwájú Bola Tinubu was not invited to the meeting.

“I can tell you that clearly. I believe the two traditional rulers intend to reach out to him later. But let me say this clearly: Asíwájú Tinubu has tremendous respect for the traditional institution and particularly for the two eminent royal fathers.

“You would recall that only recently during his consultations and engagements with traditional rulers and other stakeholders in Oyo and Osun states on his presidential aspiration, Asiwaju visited and interfaced with HRM Iku Baba Yeye Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, and HRM Onirisa, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in their respective domains.

“If you ask me what Asiwaju’s attitude will be to the reconciliation move, of course, he will welcome and support it. Don’t forget that Asiwaju and the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, are from the same political family. Asíwájú appointed him Commissioner for Works for eight years during his time as Lagos governor.

“He also later drafted him into the Osun governorship race and supported him to be governor in Osun for eight years. I think Asiwaju will factor all of that and where both of them are coming from into the reconciliation efforts. He will not oppose the idea.”

