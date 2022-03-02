Transport fares rise, as petrol sells above N200

As a result of the fuel scarcity, transport fares have increased by more than 300 per cent for both inter and intra-city transport.

The cost of transportation is on the increase across the country following the hike in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, in fillings stations in states.

Motorists still besieged the few filling stations that dispensed PMS in Abuja and neighbouring Nasarawa and Niger states on Tuesday, as many outlets in Nasarawa and other states sold the commodity at N200/litre and above.

This was in contrast to the Federal Government’s approved pump price of N162-N165/litre. In Abuja, black marketers freely sold petrol at N400/litre and above.

The National Public Relations Officer, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Chief Ukadike Chinedu, told one of our correspondents that the price of petrol in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was above N200/litre in filling stations.

“The queues in Port Harcourt are clearing out and filling stations sell at N200 and above for a litre of petrol,” he said.

In Ilorin, Kwara State, the transportation situation grew worse on Tuesday, as petrol scarcity continued.

Many petrol stations locked their gates, as only a few outlets, such as Bovas and the NNPC dispensed petrol to motorists at the approved price of N162/litre amidst long queues.